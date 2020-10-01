Ighalo Gets Average Ratings In Man United Carabao Cup Win Vs Brighton

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo was rated average in Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Ighalo was in the starting line-up for United but failed to make much impact before he was replaced by Marcus Rashford on 69 minutes.

And according to the ratings compiled by English publication, Express, Ighalo got five out of 10.

Also Read: Premier League Want Change In Handball Law

The former Watford star is one of four players among the 14 players who featured in the win against Brighton. His last goal for United was four months ago.

And commenting on Ighalo’s performance, Express wrote: “Struggled and lost out to Dunk on more than one occasion. Will be disappointed with his performance.”

Scott McTominay opened scoring for United after nodding in Juan Mata’s cross before the Spaniard made it 2-0, taking advantage of a neat…