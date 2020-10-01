Leno Inspires Arsenal To Beat Liverpool On Penalty Shootout

An inspired performance from German goalkeeper Bernd Leno helped Arsenal eliminate Liverpool on penalties in Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Anfield, Completesports.com reports.

Arsenal avenged Monday night’s Premier League by advancing into the quarter-finals 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutesp ended 0-0.

The Gunners have Leno to thank as he made seven saves plus two from the spot against Liverpool.

Also Read: Bayern Munich Star Lewandowski Voted UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year

He is the first Arsenal goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at Anfield since Vito Mannone in September 2012 in a 2-0 win.

Joe Willock converted his spot kick which he managed to squeeze through Adrian in sudden death of the shootout.

Arsenal have now reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final in four of the last five seasons; and this was their first penalty shootout victory in the competition since the 2013-14 third round at West…