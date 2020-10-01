Lewandowski Voted UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year

Polish international and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been voted UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Lewandowski was on Thursday named UEFA’s best player during the draws for the 2020/2021 Champions League in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 32-year-old earned an unassailable 477 points to pick up the award.

In second place was Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne with 90 points, Manuel Neuer of Bayern had 66 points while Lionel Messi and Neymar both had 55 points.

Lewandowski had a phenomenal season for Bayern which saw them land the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the Champions League.

He became the first player to complete a Trophy plus Golden Boot treble for a Champions League side, emerging top scorer in the three competitions he took part in (Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League, netting 55 goals in 47…