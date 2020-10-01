Liverpool, Arsenal Battle Again For Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Ticket

For the second time in four days, reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday night with a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup up for grabs.

Liverpool dominated Monday’s Premier League tie which they eventually won 3-1 after falling behind.

Arsenal have undoubtedly made progress and appear to be on the right path under Mikel Arteta, but Monday’s trip to Anfield was a reality check of sorts as Liverpool dominated throughout.

The Reds boasted 66% possession and had 21 shots, taking their overall tally for their three Premier League games so far to 61 efforts at goal – at least 17 more than any other side.

Arteta himself admitted that Liverpool are still “superior in many aspects”, yet there were also plenty of positives for the Gunners to take; they caught Liverpool’s back line out on a couple of occasions during rare forays forward and, on another day, may have pinched a point from the game.

Both teams met…