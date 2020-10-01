Messi, Ronaldo To Rekindle Rivalry As Barca Draw Juventus In Group Stage

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will resume hostilities after Barcelona were drawn with Juventus in the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The 2020/2021 Champions League group stage draw was held at the RTS studio in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

Messi has scored three goals in five Champions League matches against teams featuring Ronaldo with the Portuguese yet to score.

The last time they faced each other in the competition was in the semi-final of the 2010/2011 season where Barcelona triumphed 3-1 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

Thursday’s draw saw Barcelona and Juventus drawn in Group G alongside Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.

Group H, which could be described as the Group of Death has last season’s finalist Paris Saint-Germaine, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the same group.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich are in Group A with Atletico…