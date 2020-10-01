Saka Excited With First England Senior Team Call-Up

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has expressed his delight after earning his first England senior national team call-up, Completesports.com reports.

Saka was included in England manager Gareth Southgate’s 30-man squad for their UEFA Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark as well as the friendly against Wales in the international break.

The 19-year-old is one of 12 defenders called up by Southgate for the three games.

He has featured just three times for Arsenal so far this season but broke into the first-team and impressed while playing at full-back for the Gunners last season.

“Honoured and grateful to get my first @england call up ! #Blessings” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Saka scored four goals and provided 12 assists for the Gunners last season and capped the campaign off with an FA Cup winners medal.

He emerged the third best…