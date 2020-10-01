Saka Handed First England Senior Team Invitation By Gareth Southgate

Nigeria’s hopes of luring Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka to play for the country could eventually be dashed after he was handed his first England senior national team call-up on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Saka was included in England manager Gareth Southgate’s 30-man squad, for their Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales during the international break.

The 19-year-old is one of 12 defenders which has the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, called up for the games.

Saka has featured just three times for Arsenal during this campaign but broke into the first-team and impressed while playing at full-back for the Gunners last season.

Everton’s in form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Harvey Barnes of Leicester City have also been handed their first senior England call-ups

