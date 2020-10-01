Tunisia Unveil Squad For Super Eagles Friendly

Tunisia head coach Mondher Kebaier has named 27 seven players for his side’s friendly fixtures against Sudan and Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Captain Wahbi Kazri, Youssef Msakni, Ali Malooul, Ferjani Sassi and Mohamed Drager are some of regulars who made the list.

Kebaier also called up Naim Sliti, Ayman Ben Mohamed, ‘ Yaccine Meriah and Marc Lamti.

Tunisia will host Sudan at the Stade Olympique de Rades on October 9 before travelling to Austria to keep a date with the Super Eagles four days later.

Read Also: Akpoguma: I Can’t Wait To Play For Super Eagles

Nigeria’s last meeting with Tunisia was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ third-place match, where Odion Ighalo’s third-minute strike separated both teams at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The Super Eagles will also face African champions the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a friendly on October 9 in Austria before the clash against the Carthage…