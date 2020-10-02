Akpoguma: I Can’t Wait To Play For Super Eagles

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma can’t wait to don the green and white colours of Nigenia after confirming his interest to play for the three-time African champions, reports Completesports.com.

Born to a German mother and a Nigerian father, Akpoguma is eligible to play for Germany and Nigeria.

The 25-year-old has played for Germany at youth levels, but is now willing to represent Nigeria at senior level.

Akpoguma was the captain of the Germany U-20 team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.



The centre-back is now awaiting FIFA’s clearance after submitting a written request to the world soccer ruling body for a switch in allegiance.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I am now at an age where I have already gained experience at European level with TSG and feel…