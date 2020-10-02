Algerian Defender Chetti Tests Positive For Covid-19, Out Of Super Eagles Friendly

Ilyes Chetti will miss Algeria’s friendlies against Nigeria and Mexico after testing positive for coronavirus, reports Completesports.com.

The Esperance defender will self-isolate for 10-days which makes him unavailable for the friendly matches.

Chetti, who is a left-back has been capped twice by the North Africans.

Head coach of the side Djamel Belmadi is expected to release the list of players that will prosecute both games this weekend.

The match will be a remake of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final that saw Riyad Mahrez score a dramatic 94th minute winner.

It will be the first ever friendly between the two nations who have faced each other 21 times in official competition at the senior level.

The encounter will take place at the Jacques Lehmans Arena, Austria on October 9.

The Desert Foxes will then on the El Tri of Mexico four days later in Netherlands.

By Adeboye Amosu

