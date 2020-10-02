Arsenal To Face Man City, Everton Host Man United

Holders Manchester City will be guests to Arsenal in the standout tie of this season’s Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Joint Premier League leaders Everton will welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park, while Tottenham Hotspur are away to Championship side Stoke City.

Also Read: Europa League: Balogun, Etebo Benched As Rangers Edge Galatasaray, Qualify For Group Stage; Egbo’s Tirana Crash Out

Meanwhile, Championship club Brentford’s reward for beating Fulham is a home tie against Newcastle United in the club’s first ever League Cup quarter-final.

All quarter-final ties are to be played the week commencing 21 December 2020.

Arsenal progressed in a 5-4 penalty shootout against Liverpool following a goalless draw in the final tie of the fourth round on Thursday.

The meeting at Emirates Stadium with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who eased to a 3-0 win over Burnley, will see manager Mikel Arteta face his former club in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup semi-final,…