Arteta: ‘Humble’ Saka Deserves England Call-Up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka fully deserved his maiden invitation to England’s senior national team.

Saka was named in England’s squad for upcoming matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

“I’m extremely happy with him – he totally deserves that chance,” Arteta told the club’s official website.

“He’s a really humble boy who’s willing to learn every single day.

“He works really hard and he has an incredible talent. It’s a combination of everything you need to be successful and I think that call-up is going to fill him with confidence even more, and I’m really happy for him.

“That ability, versatility and unpredictability that he gives to the team is special. As well, the way he reads the different situations in areas that we want to provoke during games and then also the personality that he plays with.

“He comes here to…