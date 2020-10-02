Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Villarreal, NFF Celebrate Nigeria At 60

Spanish Laliga clubs Atletico Madrid and Villarreal and Premier League giants Arsenal have wished Nigeria happy 60th Independence Day celebration, Completesports.com reports.

The three European clubs sent their messages via their verified Twitter handles on Thursday.

Atletico Madrid wrote: “Wishing a very happy Independence Day to our friends in Nigeria.”

Villarreal Who parade Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze said:”Happy Independence Day Nigeria, 60 today!

“We hope all Nigerian Yellows fans have a great day!”

And according to Arsenal that had former Super Eagles stars Nwankwo Kanu and Alex Iwobi wrote:”Chei! Naija celebrates 60 years of independence today!

“Sending you all our best wishes, Nigerian Gooners.”

Also the Nigeria Football Federation and Super Eagles players past and present also took to their Twitter handles to wish the country a…