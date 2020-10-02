Awoniyi Looks To Help Union Berlin Beat Former Club Mainz

Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is set to face his former club, Mainz 05 as he plays his second Bundesliga game for the home side, Union Berlin, at the Alte Foersterei Stadium tonight, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi made his Union Berlin debut in last Saturday’s 2020/2021 Bundesliga matchday-2 clash with Borussia Monchengladbach, an encounter which ended 1-1 at the Borussia-Park.

He made manager Urs Fischer’s starting eleven, against Gladbach, but was replaced by Max Kruse in the 57th minute .

The 23-year-old joined Die Eisernen on loan from Liverpool last week and will spend the season at the club.

It is the seventh time Awoniyi is sent out on loan since joining The Reds in 2015. Union is his sixth club and third in Germany, having played for FSV Frankfurt and Mainz.

Awoniyi’s stint with Mainz 05 was the…