Balogun, Etebo Benched As Rangers Edge Galatasaray Advance

Super Eagles stars Leon Balogun and Oghenekaro Etebo were unused substitutes as Rangers defeated Galatasaray 2-1 to qualify for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

After a goalless first half, Rangers took the lead in the 52nd minute through Scott Arfield before James Tavenier doubled their lead on 59 minutes.

With three minutes remaining in the game Marcao scored for Galatasaray but Rangers held on to advance into the group stage.

Balogun’s Super Eagles teammate Joe Aribo was not in the Rangers squad for the game.

Former Nigeria international goalkeeper Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana could not go beyond the play-off round following their defeat to Swiss club Young Boys.

The reigning Albanian champions were thumped 3-0 by Young Boys to miss…