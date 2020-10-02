DStv And GOtv: Another Football Weekend

The weekend is booked for sports fans with the best live football action on SuperSport for DStv and GOtv subscribers. Matches are scheduled for 2 to 4 October, 2020.

Top on Premier League this weekend is the meeting of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, 4 October at 4:30pm live on SS Premier league.

With Jose Mourinho coming up against another of his former teams, United are unbeaten in their last three matches against Tottenham, though the pressure will be on the hosts to put in a better showing at Old Trafford compared to their last home match which ended in a surprise 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere on Saturday, 3 October, a fascinating tactical battle awaits in the meeting of Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road at 5:30pm on SS Premier League.

At 12:30pm, Chelsea will clash with Crystal…