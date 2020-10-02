Ex-Genk Star Sonck: Onuachu Is A Complete Striker

Former Genk striker Wesley Sonck has lavished praise on Paul Onuachu following the Nigerian impressive form for the club this season, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu, who joined the former Belgian Pro League champions from Danish side Midtylland last summer has scored six goals in six league outings for the Smurfs this season.

The 26-year-old was on Thursday named Belgian League Player of the Month after scoring five times in three outings.

“If you take the totality into account, I can’t think of a better striker in Belgium at the moment”, Sonck was quoted by sporza.be.

“You can play him in the foot, in the air, he can extend and is extremely dangerous in the penalty area. Whether the ball comes low or high, he is always close by in the box.”

“He has something like Jan Koller, but with better feet. He can head incredibly well and moves quite well. His feet are not bad and he is not slow with his big…