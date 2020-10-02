Eze Crystal Palace New Signing Gets England U-21 Call-up

Crystal Palace new signing Eberechi Eze has been called-up to the England Under-21 squad for their Andorra and Turkey UEFA U21 EURO Championship qualifiers.

Palace confirmed Eze’s call-up in a statement on their website on Friday.

Eze is in-line to make his first international appearance while representing Palace, after his call-up before joining was curtailed through a fitness concern.

Eze currently has six Under-20 caps and has made three Under-21 appearances.

The 22-year-old still qualifies to play for Nigeria as he has never featured for England at senior level.

On Thursday Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka got his first England senior call-up ahead of their UEFA Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark as well as the friendly against Wales.



By James Agberebi

