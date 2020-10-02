Five Nigerian Players Set For Group Stage

Five Nigerian players are set to feature in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage following the draw which held in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, October 1, 2020

The prestigious European competition will feature former and current Super Eagles stars Odion Ighalo (Manchester United); Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland); Azubuike Okechukwu (Istanbul Basaksehir); David Okereke and Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) who

are all set to compete in the group stages which will kick off on Tuesday, October 20.

Of the five Nigerian stars, only Ighalo will be looking to make his Champions League debut before the expiration of his loan deal at Manchester United in January next year.

Dennis has five goals in 15 UCL appearances for Club Brugge while his striking partner, Okereke has made eight appearances without any goal for the Belgian side who are in Group F alongside Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio.

