Fulham Boss Parker: Lookman Ready For Wolves Clash

Fulham manager Scott Parker has confirmed that Ademola Lookman will make his Premier League debut for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman joined the Cottagers on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old made his first appearance for Fulham in Thursday’s Carabao Cup 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

“He’s not had a lot of minutes. He’s been training with Leipzig. It was good to get him on the pitch for 45 minutes,”Parker told a news conference on Friday.

”We saw in a short space of time the quality that he has, especially in one v one areas. Hopefully he’ll be involved in some capacity, whether that’s from the start or from the bench. ”

