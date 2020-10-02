Odemwingie Thumbs-Up Osimhen As ‘One Of Euro Leagues’ Top Strikers’

Former Nigeria international, Osaze Odemwingie, has described Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, as one of the top strikers in Europe.

Odemwingie while fielding questions on a radio program monitored on Brila FM on Nigeria’s Independence Day said Osimhen’s move to Italy is good even though the striker has the quality to play in the English Premier League.

The former Lokomotiv Moscow striker who also starred in the French Ligue 1 for Lille said Osimhen has the potential to also succeed in Italian Serie A with Napoli.

“When you see the numbers, they are talking about Osimhen, the goals he scored last season in France for Lille, then he should be a Premier League player,” Odemwingie told Brila FM.

“Maybe there was no offer from the Premier League because mid-table teams in England can’t afford him. He…