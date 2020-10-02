Onuachu Named Player Of The Month In Belgium

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu has been named Belgian Pro League Player of the Month for September, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored five goals in three league outings for Genk in September.

The 26-year-old was on target once in Genk’s 5-2 loss to Beerschot and netted twice in the 3-1 win versus Mechelen.



Read Also: Florenzi Urges PSG To Be Ruthless In Attack With ‘Extraordinary Players’ Neymar, Mbappe

The lanky striker scored twice in Genk’s 2-2 home draw against KV Oostende on Monday to cap a prolific month.

Onuachu has now scored six goals in six league appearances for Genk this season.

He is currently the joint top scorer in the league with Waasland-Beveren’s Daan Heymans.

The former Midtylland of Denmark striker will look to continue his impressive form when Genk to Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…