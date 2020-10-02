Osimhen May Get Bench Napoli Role Vs Juventus In Gattuso’s 4-3-3

Victor Osimhen is likely to start from the substitutes’ bench when Napoli clash with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium , Turin, in their third Serie A game of the 2020/21 season on Sunday.

Osimhen was a 60th minute substitute in the first game when Napoli beat Parma 2-0, but saw full action as the Partenopei destroyed Genoa 6-0 last weekend, making an assist.

But ahead of this weekend’s crunch tie with the reigning Serie A champions, the Nigerian striker will start on the bench as coach Genaro Gattuso returns to 4-3-3 formation.

According to Areanapoli.it, Coach Gennaro Gattuso is called to dispel with the last formation. No 4-2-3-1 and above all, no Victor Osimhen from the first minute against Juventus in Turin.

Although, the other newspapers point to the Nigerian striker as the offensive pivot of Gattuso’s team for the next matchday of Serie A, La Gazzetta dello Sport go in the opposite direction.

Also Read: