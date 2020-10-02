Solskjaer Not Moved About Lack Of Transfer Business At Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted his only concern was results on the pitch as the performance of the club’s recruitment department comes under scrutiny in the final days of the transfer window.

United continue to be linked with big-money moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho andOusmane Dembele, but it is a saga that has played out all summer with Donny van de Beek the only major arrival so far.

Even if that changes before Monday’s deadline, fans and former players have grown frustrated with a now familiar story of the club moving too slowly in the market, but Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the matter as he looks to Sunday’s match against Tottenham.

“I’m not going to go into the transfer window now because of course my focus is on Sunday’s game but the club is always working hard to have the strongest possible…