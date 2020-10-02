Southgate Lavishes Praise On ‘Versatile’ Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate says Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will add add more depth to the Three Lions left side following his first senior call-up.

Saka, 19, turned down Nigeria after he was named in England’s squad ahead of the upcoming matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

The youngster is capable of playing either as a left-back or in a more advanced role.

Southgate insists he has been impressed with Saka’s performances for Arsenal and says the winger will improve the options on England’s left wing.

Asked about Saka’s decision to turn down Nigeria in favour of England, Southgate replied: ‘I’ve not talked specifically to Bukayo about that.



‘I think so many of our players are eligible for dual-nationality, sometimes for more than two countries.

We’ve been impressed with his progress through our system.

‘I thought at times…