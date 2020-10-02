Taribo Charges Super Eagles To Avenge AFCON 2019 Defeat To Algeria

Taribo West has urged the Super Eagles to stop Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, when they meet Algeria’s Desert Foxes in an international friendly in Austria on October 9, and hopes Gernot Rohr’s team win.

The two countries will meet once more following Algeria’s 2-1 triumph over Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Mahrez netting the winner.

Ahead of the international friendly match between both nations, former Super Eagles central defender, Taribo during an interview session with Le Buteur urged Gernot Rohr’s team Nigeria to stop stop Algeria and their star man, Mahrez.

“He is a great player, he is in good form and I hope that against Nigeria, we will see him even more efficient to enjoy his technique,” Taribo told Le Buteur in a recent interview.

“I consider him one of the best players in the world, that’s why I’m very happy with the organization of…