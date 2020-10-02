‘The Start Has Been Good’ – Hodgson Keen To See Eze Shine At Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hopes Eberechi Eze will develop into a big star at Selhurst Park, reports Completesports.com.

Eze, 22, arrived Palace from Queens Park Rangers earlier in the summer with a big reputation having distinguished himself in the Sky Bet Championship.

The talented midfielder, who scored 14 goals for QPR last season was voted the club’s player of the season.

Eze got his first Premier League start in Palace’s 2-1 home defeat to Everton last weekend.

“It’s very early days. One full game and a couple of substitute appearances,” Hodgson told a press conference on Friday.

“But certainly if I’m to go on the training sessions, of which I have a lot more evidence to judge, he’s doing very, very well. Settled in quickly, perfectly at home with the level of intensity which his fellow…