Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 4

Flash Players

Benik Afobe (Trabzonspor, Forward)

After making a brilliant start in English Championship League last season, scoring 3 goals in 6 games with Bristol City, Benik Afobe suffered a serious injury which took him out of the fields for 10 months. He made a fresh start for 2020–2021 season with Trabzonspor in where he plays as a striker. By scoring 2 goals against Yeni Malatyaspor last week, Congolese player showed signs that he will be the prior pick for both Trabzonspor and fantasy football players as the replacement of Alexander Sörloth. We expect him to score against…