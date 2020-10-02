Wilmot Thrilled To Reunite With Troost-Ekong At Watford

Ben Wilmot is delighted to reunite with close pal William Troost-Ekong at Sky Bet Championship club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

Wilmot spent the second half of the 2018/2019 campaign at Udinese during which he formed a close relationship with Troost-Ekong.

The duo are back together in the same team again following Troost-Ekong’s arrival at Udinese.

The centre-back linked up with the Hornets from Udinese on a five-year contract this week.

“Good to be reunited with my bro @WTroostEkong again! 🤩 Great weeks prep for a big one Saturday! 🙌🏻 ,”Wilmot tweeted.

Watford are away to Reading in their next Championship clash on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

