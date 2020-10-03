Championship: Troost-Ekong Targets Winning Debut With Watford

William Troost-Ekong will look to start his time with Watford on a winning note when the Hornets square up against Reading on Saturday (today) at the Madejski Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong joined Watford on a five-year contract from Serie A club Napoli on Tuesday and is in line to make his debut against the Royals.

That will see him square up against Super Eagles prospect Ovie Ejaria.

Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, after finishing in 19th position are unbeaten in there league outings this term.

The Hornets have won two and drawn one of their opening three games.

Vladimir Ivic’s men will need to be at their best against a Reading side that has won all three league games this game and occupy second position on the table.

