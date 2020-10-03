Chukwueze Helps Villarreal Hold Atletico Madrid To Draw Away

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal who forced Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in Laliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 72nd minute for Paco Alcacer in his fourth Laliga game of the season.

Also in action was Atletico new signing Luis Suarez who was replaced by Diego Costa with 20 minutes left in the game.

Atletico have now failed to score in their last two Laliga games after they held by newly promoted Huesca.

Villarreal are now second on eight points while Atletico Madrid are in 11th position on five points in the league table.

Atletico had failed to trouble Sergio Asenjo in goal for Villarreal during a tepid first half that saw them on top without truly threatening, Suarez having two of their six off-target attempts before the break.

The only chance in…