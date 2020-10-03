Ex-Napoli Star Krol: ‘Quality Striker’ Osimhen Will Score Plenty Goals For Napoli

Former Napoli star Ruud Krol is confident Victor Osimhen will replicare his impressive goal scoring feat at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Ligue 1 club Lille last season.

The 21-year-old also hit the back of the net six times in three pre-season outings for Napoli.

The Nigeria international is however yet to score in a competitive game for the Blues failing to find the back of the net against Parma and Genoa.



Gennaro Gattuso’s men will face their biggest test of the campaign against champions Juventus on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Krol, who spent four years at Napoli has backed Osimhen to deliver the goods for the Partenopei.

“Genoa and Parma are certainly not at the level of Juve, the Bianconeri have as much quality as Napoli, it…