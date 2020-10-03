Eze Rues Crystal Palace Defeat To Chelsea

Eberechi Eze is disappointed to see Crystal Palace go down to 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in their Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Eagles suffered their second consecutive defeat after a promising start to the campaign.

Second-half goals by Ben Chilwell and Kurt Zouma before two Jorginho penalties compounded the South Londoners woes in the game.

Palace now sit on six points after four games, having won their opening two fixtures.

Eze told Premier League Productions: “It’s not easy [to take]. They’re a good side and they punish you if you give them the chance, so it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth. But we have to go again.

“We want to work as hard as we can and finish as high up the table as we can. So [from] results like today, we just have to move on and keep working.

“It’s difficult because you never want to concede four goals but we worked hard against a very good team. If…