‘He’s Been Getting Up To Speed’- Smith Thumbs Up Mikel For Impessive Start At Stoke City

British journalist Pete Smith has praised John Mikel Obi for settling down well at Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City, reports Completesports.com.

The 33-year-old has featured in all of Stoke City’s three league games this season.

Mikel bagged an assist in the Potters 1-0 away win against Luton Town last weekend.

The midfielder put up another superb performance as Stoke City sailed into the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday.



“He’s been getting up to speed having not played since March but there are glimpses of why O’Neill brought him in. Sit in front of the back four and show composure amid the madness of the Championship. He has more time and space than anyone else,”Pete told

Birmingham.co.uk.

“He set up the winner for Lee Gregory at Preston last weekend but don’t expect him to be…