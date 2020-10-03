Iwobi Bags Assist As In-Form Everton Beat Brighton And Hove Albion 

Alex Iwobi grabbed an assist after coming on as a substitute as in-form Everton defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 at Goodison Park in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi who came on for the injured Richarlison, set up James Rodriguez for Everton’s third goal.

Everton went 3-1 up in the 53rd minute as Rodriguez slotted home Iwobi’s left-foot low across.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his impressive goal scoring run as he opened scoring for Everton on 16 minutes.

Brighton were back on level terms thanks to Neal Maupay who equalised four minutes to the end of the first half.

A brace from Rodriguez (52nd, 70th minutes) and Colombian teammate Yerry Mina (45th minute) made it 4-1.

In the 90th minutes Yves Bissouma scored a consolation goal for Brighton to end the game 4-2.

It is now four wins out of four in…