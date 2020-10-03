Iwobi Happy With New Arrivals At Everton

Alex Iwobi says the quality exhibited by the Toffees new arrivals on the training pitch amazes him and is happy with how they are making impact in games.

Midfield trio James Rodriguez, Allan and Allan Dacoure linked up with the Merseyside club before the start of the campaign.

The new arrivals have all featured in all of three Everton’s three Premier League matches so far and have helped the team to three victories in the league on the trot.

Iwobi stated that the new boys are displaying the same quality on the training pitch that they have been showing in competitive matches.

The 24-year-old is wowed by the standard exhibited by the new arrivals and also added that he is making the most of the opportunity to share the dressing room with the elite players.



“The new players have really been welcomed in properly. They are employing their time here. It just…