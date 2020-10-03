Iwobi Impresses Vs Brighton And Hove Albion Get Praised

A number of Everton fans have praised Alex Iwobi following his impressive performance in their 4-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

The Toffees returned to the top of the Premier League table with a fourth victory from four league games, after the win against Brighton.

Iwobi who has not had much game time this term and previously came in for criticism from some fans, proved his critics wrong on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the League Cup win over Fleetwood, claiming a goal and an assist, and was given the chance to impress after replacing the injured Richarlison.

Iwobi seized the opportunity particularly in the second half, and was a constant thorn in Brighton’s side and a creative outlet for Carlo Ancelotti side.

His standout moments on the day were the assist for Everton’s third goal, delivering a great ball to the back post for James…