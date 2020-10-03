Ojeli Impresses, Itshekiri Disappoints At Kip Keino Athletics Classic

Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli emerged Nigeria’s top performer at the Kip Keino Athletics Classic held at the ‘new’ Nyanyo National stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.

The Making of Champions athlete, Ojeli, came in second in 46.49 seconds in the 400m event behind Kenya’s Momanyi Jared Nyambweke (46.12).The performance, a personal season’s best pushed him to third in the Nigerian top list for 2020 behind Emmanuel Bamidele (45.77) and Erayokan Orukpe (46.22).Ojeli holds a personal best of 45.91 seconds achieved last year in Gaborone,Botswana.

In the men’s 200m, Jerry Jakpa came in fourth in 20.71 seconds, a personal season’s best behind Dambile Sinesipho of South Africa (20.44), Arthur Cisse of Cote D’Ivoire (20.53) and Denmark’s Kamanga-Dyrbak Tazana Mikkel (20.61).

Jakpa is now second on the Nigerian top list for 2020 and one of only two Nigerians behind national leader, Divine Oduduru (20.22) to have…