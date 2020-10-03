Osimhen Can Score Against Juventus –Italian Journalist

Raffaele Campo, a top Italian journalist has backed Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen to go ahead and score his first Serie A goal against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

According to Campo who spoke to Complete Sports reporter, Oluyemi Ogunseyin in an exclusive interview, all the way from Italy, Osimhen has great qualities to score goals for Napoli.

Osimhen joined Napoli earlier this summer from Lille for a fee of 70 million euros and has started justifying the huge amount by scoring six goals in three pre-season games.

The pacy attacker was also included in the Serie A Team of The Week following his inspiring performance which helped Napoli to secure victory on his Serie A debut for the club.

He was only on for 30 minutes in his first competitive game for the Partenopei a fortnight ago when they defeated Parma 2-0 in their opening Serie A game of the 2020/21 season.

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens netted once each as Napoli were inspired by new signing,…