Premier League: Chelsea Bounce Back To Defeat Crystal Palace 

It was a return to winning ways for Chelsea who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to Saturday’s fixture Chelsea had failed to win their last two league games, losing to Liverpool and drew with West Bromwich Albion.

A brace from Jorginho, both from the penalty spot, and a goal each from Kurt Zouma and Ben Chillwell who also bagged an assist on his Premier League debut, secured the comfortable win for the Blues.

Chilwell is now just the third player to both score and assist a goal on their Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Deco in August 2008 and Alvaro Morata in August 2017.

In action for Palace was new signing Eberechi Eze who was in action for 90 minutes.

The win took Chelsea to fourth position on seven points in the league table.

Palace went close to opening the scoring on 17 minutes but Thiago Silva made a crucial sliding block to stop a…