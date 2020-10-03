Real Madrid Rival Arsenal For Lyon Midfielder Aouar

Laliga giants Real Madrid are the latest team to register their interest in Arsenal target Houssem Aouar with reports in France that Zinedine Zidane has recently held talks with the midfielder.

Arsenal have been in pursuit of the 22-year-old, but are yet to offer up Lyon’s £46 million asking price.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in the market for a central midfielder to bolster his options in the middle of the park, with Aouar and Thomas Partey his top targets.

Several teams including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keen on the playmaker, and according to L’Equipe, Madrid are the latest to have joined the race for his signature.

The report states Zidane recently spoke with Aouar, who is said to view the idea of moving to the Bernabeu and linking up with the French boss as a ‘dream’.

Madrid’s finances have taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the deal would likely be an…