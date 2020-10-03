Red-Hot Onuachu On Target Again For Genk

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form for KRC Genk by getting a goal in the club’s 1-1 away draw against Waasland-Beveren on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu opened scoring for the visitors in the 67th minute after he was set up by Belgium midfielder Luca Oyen.

Aleksandar Vukotic equalised for the home team deep into stoppage time.

Onuachu has now scored six goals in his last four games for Genk.

The 26-year-old is now leading scorers in the Belgian Pro League with seven goals.

His international teammate Cyril Dessers started the game on the bench and took the place of Kristian

Thorstvedt in the 55th minute.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

