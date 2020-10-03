Serie A: Simy Nwankwo Scores In Crontone’s Away Defeat At Sassuolo

Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo opened his goal account for the season but ended on the losing side as Crotone lost 4-1 to Sassuolo in their Serie A clash at the MAPEI Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Domenico Berardi opened scoring for Sassuolo in the 19th minute.

Nwankwo equliased for the visitors from the spot four minutes after the break.



Read Also: Premier League: Chelsea Bounce Back To Defeat Crystal Palace

He was booked in the 57th minute for a dangerous play.

Francesco Caputo restored the home team’s lead from the spot in the 58th minute.

Caputo scored his second of the game five minutes from time, while Manuel Locatelli added the fourth in injury time.

Crotone have not lost all their three league games this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…