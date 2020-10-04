Athletes Who Made it the king of Nigerian Sports!

There is no denying the fact that athletics – track and field, has won more laurels for Nigeria than any other sport.

The sport has recorded a lot of firsts for the country at the Olympics, Commonwealth and the African Games.

Today, Complete Sports’ DARE ESAN looks at athletes who performed historic feats both for Nigeria at multi-events Games and also for the sport.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Josiah Olutunji Majekodunmi:

Majekodunmi who was educated in Abeokuta, capital of present day Ogun State competed at the 1950 British Empire Games at Auckland, New Zealand where he won Nigeria’s first medal in any international sports, a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump event.

The 1.95m height he cleared on the day was only bettered by reigning Olympic champion, John Winter’s 1.98m height which was a Games record at the time.

Emmanuel Ifeajuna:

Mostly remebered for his infamous role in the 1996 botched…