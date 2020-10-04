Bundesliga: Lewandowski Bags Four Goals, Creates Milestone, As Bayern Overcome Hertha Berlin In Seven-Goal Thriller 

Robert Lewandowski scored four goals as Bayern Munich edged a stubborn Hertha Berlin 4-3 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin clawed their way back into the game twice before a late Lewandowski penalty sealed it for the league champions.

Before Sunday’s game, Bayern had won only two of their last seven matches versus Hertha Berlin (4 draws, 1 loss).

It was a third straight win for Bayern since their shock 4-1 defeat in the hands of Hoffenheim.

The Bavarian recorded their second win of the season which place them fourth on six points in the league table.

Also, the Polish striker’s first goal against Hertha Berlin means he netted his 100th Bundesliga goal for Bayern inside the Allianz Arena.

The former Borussia Dortmund star put Bayern 1-0 ahead in the 40th minute before doubling the lead on 51 minutes.

Hertha Berlin got on the score sheet on 59 minutes to make it 2-1 thanks to Jhon Cordoba.

In the 71st…