Gerrard Hints Balogun Is Fit To Feature In Rangers Vs Ross County

Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard has hinted that Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun is fit enough to play in Sunday’s Scottish Premier League tie against Ross County at Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun’s fellow compatriot, Joe Aribo is, however, will still be missing in action for Rangers together with the pair of Nikola Katic and Kemar Roofe all as a result of various injuries.

Balogun was an unused substitute when Rangers emerged 2-1 winners over Galatasaray in the Europa League play-off at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday to reach the competition’s group stage.

And despite the Super Eagles defender having been in and out of the Gers’ squad in recent times which has seen him play just four league games this season, Gerrard hints that Balogun is fit.

“We’ve got a few with a few kicks, bumps and bruises from Thursday night but no one that we…