‘He Will Be A Big Plus For Us’- Parker Hails Lookman After Impressive Premier League Debut For Fulham

Fulham manager Scott Parker has heaped praise on Ademola Lookman after the club’s new recruit impressed on his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Parker lit up the Molineux after replacing Ivan Cavaleiro in the 67th minute.

The 22-year-old was a thorn in the flesh of the home team’s defenders causing problems with his dribbling runs and trickery on the ball.

“Ademola looked another level up,” Parker told the club’s website.

“He has big quality, but we knew that at the start of the window. He was my main one I wanted in.

“I was calling for him and you’ve seen in such a short space of time at Brentford and now today – he has unbelievable quality and he’ll be a big plus for us this year.”

