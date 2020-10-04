Iwobi Gets High Rating In Everton Win Vs Brighton

Alex Iwobi got very good rating following his impressive performance for Everton in their 4-2 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The ratings which was compiled by Liverpool Echo, was for every Everton player that featured in the game.

After the game Iwobi was rated seven out of 10 for his outstanding display.

The Super Eagles star was brought on for the injured Richarlison and went on provide the assist for his side’s third goal scored by James Rodriguez.

He was also involved in the lead up to the Toffees’ fourth goal.

And commenting on Iwobi’s brilliant performance Liverpool Echo wrote:”Really grew into proceedings in the second half and looked a real threat creatively, including setting up Everton’s third goal with a great ball to the back post for Rodriguez to finish.”

It is now four wins out of four for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who are top on the log.

…