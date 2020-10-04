Kalu On Target As Bordeaux Beat Dijon To End Winless Run 

Samuel Kalu scored his second Ligue 1 goal of the season as Bordeaux ended their winless run after defeating Dijon 3-0 at home on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Before Sunday’s fixture Bordeaux had failed to win their last three league games, drawing two and losing one.

Kalu playing in his sixth league game of the campaign, scored in the 29th minute to double Bordeaux lead. It was his second goal in his last three games.

He was later replaced by Dilane Bakwa with 13 minutes left in the game.

Also in action for Bordeaux was Kalu’s Eagles teammate Josh Maja who was replaced in the 63rd minute.

The win took Bordeaux to ninth position on nine points in the league table.

In another league game Henry Onyekuru was not in AS Monaco squad who lost 1-0 at Brest.

Romain Faivre’s eight minute goal was enough to secure the win for Brest.

By James Agberebi

