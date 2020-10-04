Onazi Joins Danish Club SönderjyskE

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyo Onazi has joined Danish Super Liga club SonderjyskE on a one-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

SonderjyskE have the option to extend the contract for two more seasons.

The 27-year-old linked up with the club as a free agent after severing links with Turkish Super Lig outfit Denizilspor earlier in the summer over unpaid wages.

“I am very happy to have signed here in SønderjyskE, and I am grateful that the club has given me this opportunity. I hope I can make a difference and my ambition is to help the team finish as high as possible in the table,”Onazi told the club’s official website.



“I am a player who likes to take responsibility and work hard for things, and I will do the same here in SønderjyskE. I am very dedicated to this task and I look forward to playing for the…